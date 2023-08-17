Kimberly Rees, superintendent of the Austin Area School District, announced Back To School Night will be held Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Austin Area School. Parents, guardians and students are urged to attend.
The first day of class for Austin Area School will be Wednesday, Aug. 23, with teacher in-service Aug. 21-22. The district’s new website is up and running and can be viewed at www.austinsd.net. Under the Community Eligibility Program, all students will receive free lunch and breakfast for the 2023-2024 school year.
The board approved substitute teachers for the 2023-2024 school year: Cindy Foringer, Bill Harrier, Tracy Gill, Mark Benson and Trent Fowler.
The bus and van drivers were approved: Dan Bollhorst, Patrick Bollhorst, Jim Dynda, Richard Dugan, Matt Main, Don Ayers, Vickie Ayers and Alexis Adams. It was also noted that under the current transportation contract with Bollhorst Bussing, new busses must be purchased for the 2023-2024 school year as all busses must be under 10 years old. Bollhorst has assured the district that he will have all busses before the start of the school yearl
After a brief executive session, the board approved advertising for a high school math position.
Crystal Burgett was hired as a volunteer coach for junior high girls volleyball team for the 2023 season.
The board agreed to continue advertising for JV girls and boys basketball positions. Anyone interested in coaching either of these positions should contact the school office.
The second reading of the following policies were approved: Federal Fiscal Compliance, Purchases Budgeted, Purchases Subject to Bid/Quotation, and Job-Related Expenses.
The annual review and approval of Policy 249 Byllying/Cuberbullying was approved
The board approved the 2023-24 IU9 Crowdstrike Consortium for $5,555.25. The IU9 Crowdstrike Consortium will bolster cybersecurity for Austin School District with the following components to prevent, monitor, and respond to potential threats:
- Next Gen Anti-virus
- Managed Detection and Response, including incident response, threat hunting and remediation assistance
- 24x7 Security Operations Center
Austin School District has joined in with Galeton and Johnsonburg
Business Manager Pam Terrette reported that, due to water leaks, two water tanks were purchased for $28,516. Additional water lines will be replaced in the building to prevent any future issues. Additional projects, including the placement of new basketball hoops and the gym floor, were completed at a cost of $74,000.
It was noted the special education portion of the state budget has been approved.
Rees noted teacher volunteers have been working on new behavioral goals for students.
Rees said she will review the state testing scores with the board at the Sept. 13 meeting which starts at 6 p.m.