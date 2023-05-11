Members of the Austin borough council heard from Britt Bassett of Bassett Engineering about where additional funds can be obtained to assist with the Elliott Street bridge project.

In April, the council opened bids for the project with Glen O. Hawbaker having the overall low bid of $769,500. Due to lack of funds, council tabled the project in April. The total cost of the project, with engineering fees, is estimated to be $913,500.

