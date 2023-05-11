Members of the Austin borough council heard from Britt Bassett of Bassett Engineering about where additional funds can be obtained to assist with the Elliott Street bridge project.
In April, the council opened bids for the project with Glen O. Hawbaker having the overall low bid of $769,500. Due to lack of funds, council tabled the project in April. The total cost of the project, with engineering fees, is estimated to be $913,500.
Bassett stated with $575,380 already committed from grant funding, Potter County commissioners and match monies, the borough has a shortfall of $338,120. However, through the PA DOT Retroactive Reimbursement Program, the borough could obtain an additional $270,496, leaving it responsible for $104,624.
Bassett recommended securing a short term loan for the $338,120 then once the retroactive reimbursement monies come through, refinancing the balance with a long-term loan. Bassett noted overall construction costs for the project have increased approximately 66%.
Council was reminded they have 60 days from the bid opening to accept or reject the bids. The 60-day deadline expires June 3.
Council voted to continue to explore funding options for the bridge shortfall and to hold a special meeting on Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. to make a decision on whether or not to move forward.
Discussion was held regarding the approval of adjacent property owners to the bridge. It was noted only one of the three adjoining property owners has given approval to move forward. Bassett said the next option would be to ask the borough solicitor to file for eminent domain. That step would give the borough the right to expropriate private property for public use to move forward with the project.
Once council signs the contractor agreement, the contractor can then file for an extension. Hawbaker has indicated if they are chosen for the job, they would be able to complete the project during the winter months if necessary. However, if time permits, the council would like to see the project completed this fall.