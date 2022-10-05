The Austin borough council announced trick or treat will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Those wishing to treat should leave their lights on. Council noted a vote a few years ago set trick or treat for Oct. 31 every year.
Upon questioning what is being done to collect past due sewer and water funds, council member Michael Valenti said he has reach out to the Public Utility Commission to see how this matter can be properly addressed. Council can’t look into raising rates until they get a handle on these unpaid monies.
As of the October meeting, more than $23,000 remains uncollected in past due funds. Secretary Rhonda Crosby noted the Low Income Water Assistance Program will end in October.
Council received a bill from Bassett Engineering for fees involving the Elliott Street bridge project. The project is about 48% complete. Bassett is working to finalize permitting and hopes to advertise for bids later this year.
Council received its second payment of American Rescue Funds in the amount of $27,877.54.
Council will be receiving an estimated amount of $25,787.13 in liquid fuel monies for 2023.
After discussion, council voted to increase the garbage bag sticker sales rate at five cents, which is the amount businesses collect for each sticker they sell. One local businessman requested that council raise this rate as he is charged a 3% fee when paid by credit card. Council said that is an issue between the customers and the business.
Members of council will meet with the state to discuss possible funding for the paving of roads. Council prioritized Turner Street, Foster Street and Summit Street as their top three roads needing paved. Drainage work will also need to be addressed in these areas.
No action was taken on the lone application received for the ordinance enforcement officer position last month. Council will talk with the president to set up an interview.
After a brief discussion, council approved three-year contracts with the Austin Volunteer Fire Company for fire and EMS protection. Vice president Scott Hostetlar abstained, and council member Amanda Hostetlar voted no.
Council member Craig Hooftallen noted there will be no tax increase due to these contracts. The current contract is due to expire Dec. 31.