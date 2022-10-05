The Austin borough council announced trick or treat will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Those wishing to treat should leave their lights on. Council noted a vote a few years ago set trick or treat for Oct. 31 every year.

Upon questioning what is being done to collect past due sewer and water funds, council member Michael Valenti said he has reach out to the Public Utility Commission to see how this matter can be properly addressed. Council can’t look into raising rates until they get a handle on these unpaid monies.

