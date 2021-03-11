In honor of Read Across America, Austin Area School students celebrated Dr. Seuss Week with “character day” on Thursday.
Students and staff enjoyed dressing up as their favorite Dr. Seuss characters. Other activities throughout the week included Mixed Up Monday (clothes were worn backwards or inside out). Top Hat Tuesday gave students a chance to wear their favorite hat. Wacky socks were worn on Wacky Wednesday. Dressing up as their favorite character on Theodore Thursday was lots of fun. Funny Food Friday had the students wearing their favorite pajamas.