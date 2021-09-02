Austin School District Superintendent Kimberly Rees announced that the district will open to in-person instruction as planned with the first day of class for students being Aug. 25. According to the Health and Safety Plan, masks will not be mandated however the district will encourage the use of masks per the recommendation of the CDC and Department of Health.
Classes will provide for appropriate physical distancing of three feet. Handwashing and respiratory etiquette will be encouraged and taught at the beginning of the year.
The district has installed a new HVACC system and cleaning staff has been trained in the cleaning protocols. The superintendent and school nurse will continue to do contract tracing and recommending quarantine for students and staff exposed to COVID-19.
Any staff or student with COVID-19 symptoms will be sent home and quarantined as necessary. Staff, along with the Pandemic Team, will monitor cases locally and in the county. The board approved the Health & Safety Plan for 2021-2022.
The following individuals were hired for the 2021-22 school year:
- Sarah Lucas as the remedial math aide and Jeannie Stuckey as the general classroom aide. Salaries were approved at $13.15/hour and $12.00/hour respectively.
- Tre Garzel as the high school math long-term sub with a salary of $38,894.00
- Todd Wetzel as the full-time professional elementary teacher, teaching grades 5 and 6, at a salary of $52,761.
- Carrie Burgett as a full-time temporary professional school counselor, at a salary of $41,938.
- Teri Everett as school principal, at a salary of $74,000.
- Patricia Cheplic as a part-time custodian, at a salary of $11/hour.
The district accepted the resignation of teacher Jessi Gross, Dan Eskesen as principal and guidance counselor and Patricia Solomon as part-time custodian.
Business Manager Pam Terrette reported free breakfast, lunches and after school snacks will again be provided during the 2021-2022 school year.
Terrette noted a school store is not available through My School Bucks app. Parents may purchase insurance for Chromebooks through the app along with chargers, screens, etc. Credit card payments will be accepted on the app.
The board announced there have been no applicants for the Portage-Wharton vacancy which remains open on the board. Anyone interested in the position should contact the school office.
The board appointed Terry Hooftallen as JV boys’ basketball coach for the 2021-2022 school year.
Upon request from SCHWAN, the technology service employed through Seneca Highlands, the board agree that another tech person is needed. The cost to the district is estimated to be $6,000-$10,000.
Dr. Kimberly Rees reported the school schedule changed to a start time of 8:20 a.m. with staff to meet daily from 7:45 to 8:20 a.m. Professional teams in behavior, pandemic/nutrition and wellness, team building, and leadership will meet daily.