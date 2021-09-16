Austin School District Superintendent Kimberly Rees reported the Health & Safety Plan has not been updated as the plan states AHS will comply with all PDE and DOH mandates.
Rees thanked the community and parents for supporting the district on the mask mandate and said when school started, 85% of the students wore masks. She said after Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandate, 100% of the district is participating in mask-wearing.
There are no students participating in cyber school, but around 10 students are participating in synchronous learning.
Rees said there have been some positive COVID cases within the school, promoting contact tracing. The preschool and kindergarten classes were not in session for a few days and a handful of students are in isolation. She said the district’s goal is to keep students in school.
High School Principal Teri Everett said weekly staff meetings have started off successfully. Each morning, the teachers break out into groups to discuss behavior, leadership, team building, pandemic planning, curriculum and other issues.
Athletic Director Angela Brewer reported volleyball began on Sept. 8. The athletes are not required to wear masks during sporting events.
Business Manager Pam Terrette reported the annual financial audit began.
The board approved Chad Rugh as National Honor Society advisor for the school year and student mentors as Carrie VanWhy for Todd Wetzel, Whitney Brown for Tre Garzel and Jim Kinney for Carrie Burgett.