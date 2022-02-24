AUSTIN — Britt Bassett of Bassett Engineering out of Montoursville reviewed his company’s proposal to review designs and oversee the Elliott Street bridge project over Freeman Run during the February meeting of Austin borough council.
In 2021, Bassett Engineering secured a $518,380 grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development to replace the bridge on Elliott Street. According to Bassett, this grant will cover approximately 93% of the total project cost, which is estimated at $500,000-$611,000.
The engineering firm will look for additional grant funds to cover the remaining replacement cost. Bassett had requested $555,000 in the grant application which included $83,000 for engineering and inspection. The grant is limited to 10% for engineering costs.
Now that engineering services are secured, the next step is to develop a schedule and secure permits, which can take 4-5 months to receive after submission.
“There is lots to do before the project can be bid” said Bassett.
Basset says the council has time as the funding does not expire until 2025 and extensions are usually granted. After all permits are obtained, the borough will advertise for bids, probably around October/November. Construction will probably begin in the spring of 2023.
It’s estimated the contractor would need 2-3 months to complete the project. The state only allows contractor in the stream between June 1 and Oct. 1.
Council President Jesse Valenti noted that Bassett Engineering recently assisted with the Wharton Township bridge project. He stated Wharton Township indicated there were additional costs incurred and asked if Austin is required to use Bassett Engineering.
Bassett responded that council is not required to use their services but Bassett would much appreciate seeing the project through to completion.
Vice President Scott Hostetlar said the Elliott Street bridge is due for another state inspection next month. Previously the state required the borough to lower the weight limit to 15 tons.
Hostetlar said he is concerned the weight limit may be decreased further, travel restricted to one lane or the bridge closed.
Council took no action on hiring an engineer for this project; further discussions will continue at the March 8 council meeting.