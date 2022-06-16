The Austin borough council took no further action to hire an ordinance enforcement officer or enter into an agreement with Sweden Township for police services.
The council is waiting for the solicitor’s recommendations on a draft agreement. Council vice president Scott Hostetlar will contact Sweden Township for more information. Councilman Craig Hooftallen asked that copies of the draft agreement be sent to each municipal official once it’s received for review prior to the July meeting.
Council approved a bid of $2,000 from Jack Bizelia to purchase the Robert Freer property located at 111 Scoville Street. In accordance with PA Real Estate Tax Sale Law, the Tax Claim Bureau may, with written consent of the taxing district where the property is located, accept an offer of any price for property placed in the Repository for Unsold Property without court approval and published notice of sale.
Council acknowledged receipt of the 2023-2025 proposed contracts from Austin Volunteer Fire Company for fire and emergency medical services.
Council will review the contracts and discuss at a future meeting. Current contracts for fire protection expire Dec. 31.
Council is reviewing the policies and procedures for employees and will contact the solicitor.
Joe Pennypacker, president of Austin Pride Committee, reported the VFW 75th anniversary Celebration parade went well and thanked the Austin Volunteer Fire Company for washing the streets prior to the parade.
Kathy Brooks, representing Austin Volunteer Fire Company, reported 23 fire calls for May; nine in the borough and 32 medical emergencies; seven of which were in the borough.
Brooks reported AVFD has received $7,608 in grants and donations for the fire safety/smoke detector program.
The AVFD provided 227 smoke detectors to the students and staff at the Austin Area School.
The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 5 at 6 p.m.