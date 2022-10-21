Elk County is home to cemetery of babies
The elk are known to roam in their namesake Elk County, but the area is also home to a cemetery filled with babies.
The small town of Halton lies along the Clarion River. As with most small towns, everyone knows everyone else. Days are slow, winter is long and sometimes bad things happen to good people.
Along the river, on an old, narrow dusty road lies a cemetery.
In 1908, Halton village was struck by a plague. It arrived quickly, swept through the village affecting nearly every household. The adults eventually recovered, but the babies. Oh, nearly every baby in the village died that year.
Grief stricken, the villagers buried their dead together, erecting small monuments in memory of their children taken too early.
Soon, the stories began. Photos taken at night showed images of round-cheeked infants, swaddled or just beginning to crawl.
The surviving children to this day leave toys for the phantom babies to play with.
But they’re not alone. A caretaker is with them. He’s there to make sure no one disturbs the children under his watchful eye. He’ll escort you back to your car to make sure you don’t forget to leave the babies alone.