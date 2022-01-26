The Coudersport Eliot Ness Fest will include an outdoor Beer Garden in 2022.
The Coudersport borough council approved the concept at the Jan. 19 meeting.
Prior to that, the organizing committee went to social media to ask local residents if they would support an outdoor Beer Garden during the festival, slated for July 15-17 in Coudersport.
The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to concerns related to COVID-19, but this year, all plans are a go. This unique festival celebrates the career and life of the famous lawman, Eliot Ness, who spent the last two years of his life in Coudersport.
The purpose of the festival is to educate and entertain the public with a focus on law enforcement, and to relive the nostalgia of the Roaring ‘20s with fun attractions and activities while supporting local businesses.
The Coudersport Rotary Club proposed the Beer Garden as a fundraiser to be located on the street between the Crittenden Hotel and the Eliot Ness Museum. There would be barricades to contain alcohol consumption within the boundaries of the Beer Garden, and all of the proceeds would go towards “good works in the community, state and nation,” according to the post. Attendees would also be asked to follow the current COVID-19 protocols for an outside event.
There are some mixed feelings about the Beer Garden in the public, but the Rotary Club said that they asked the local businesses that would be affected about the road closures, and all were in favor of the festival, and the businesses were happy to be a part of the event, because it would “increase revenue.” The Rotary Club did not solicit feedback from businesses about the beer garden.
Sharon Fitzgerald, Rotary president, said the club would obtain a license and alcohol consumption would be limited. There will be one entrance in and out of the cordoned off area, and Rotarians check ID’s and giving out wristbands to those over 21 years of age.
“This event is designed to be a fundraiser, with the proceeds largely going back into the community. The Rotary gives scholarships to high school students, dictionaries to third graders, donates to the Black Forest Conservation Club Trap Team, and has put on the Halloween Parade for over 90 years, among other things,” said Fitzgerald.
“None of the money raised would be for political purposes,” she added, which was a concern on a local blog.
According to the website, the schedule of events for the Ness Fest will “soon be circulated,” and there is going to be a theatrical performance of Al Capone and his gangsters taking over the town on Friday night. On Saturday morning, Ness is going to “roll in…muster his ‘Untouchable’ federal agents in an engaging theatrical production, and take back the town.”
The Hotel Crittenden declined to comment on the beer garden but John Snyder of Olga’s Gallery, Cafe, and Bistro said that, “I’m not necessarily opposed to it. That weekend is always great for business,” of the proposed Beer Garden.