SWEDEN VALLEY — About the time the first colonists were landing to settle in Jamestown, Va., a sugar maple was just poking a first, slender stem out of the rich earth of Potter County.
The tree was about 200 years old when Potter County’s first settler William Ayers arrived in 1804.
Today, that 420-year-old tree still stands tall, overlooking the fields and buildings of Frosty Hollow Bed & Breakfast and Mercantile. It is also officially recognized as the fourth largest sugar maple in Pennsylvania.
Gail and Joe Ayers, accompanied by daughter-in-law Donell and grandson Joe, also Ayers, sat down on the covered porch to share the tale of how the tree came to be named the fourth largest.
The tree has always garnered attention from visitors. Guests relax on the swing beneath the shade of the canopy, have wedding photos taken with it in the background or just gaze in awe at the branches going skyward. One guest brought its size to the family’s attention.
“At breakfast, he said, ‘I know a lot about trees and that is the biggest sugar maple I have ever seen. You’ve got to get it certified,’” said Gail.
As fortune would have it, a grandson had the equipment to measure the tree. In the summer of 2022, he assembled the equipment and recorded the results: height of 99 feet, a trunk circumference of 162 inches, a canopy diameter of 70 feet and a score of 278 points.
There’s a lot of history to the tree that stands near the old apple orchard, Gail said. It once provided maple sap to the farm. The tire swing that hung from the branches is gone but a chain and pulley, once used to pull engines from tractors or hang animal carcasses during butchering, is embedded in a branch.
It also played a role in the B&B’s history and is a favorite photo subject for guests.
“When we first opened, I bought an antique door with an oval window,” Gail recalled. “Every season, we have a picture of the tree through that window.”
Once the figures were submitted to PA Big Trees, the family waited to hear the results. After nearly a year, the word arrived on June 4. The sugar maple is the fourth largest of that species in the state.
“It’s kind of neat to have something like that,” said grandson Joe.
The three larger sugar maples in the state are in Wayne County (106 feet high, 81-foot canopy, 182 inch circumference, 308 points), Crawford County (88 feet tall, 73-foot canopy, 198 inch circumference, 304 points) and Delaware County (88 feet tall, 35-foot canopy, 189 inch circumference, 286 points).
The family has discussed learning more about the tree. One possibility is to run a small bore into the trunk to check the health of the core. There are some dead branches as well, which leads to the question: to prune or not to prune? The answer is probably not.
“It’s been doing really well on its own,” Donell said with a laugh.
An offspring of the sugar maple is located close to the mercantile. Another one was discovered this spring near the cottage. It will probably be relocated.
For more information about big trees in Potter County, see the below sidebar or visit pabigtrees.com. For more information on Frosty Hollow, check out the website or Facebook page.