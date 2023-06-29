DSC_5842.jpg

The 99-foot tall sugar maple towers over the three members of the Ayers family standing at the base.

SWEDEN VALLEY — About the time the first colonists were landing to settle in Jamestown, Va., a sugar maple was just poking a first, slender stem out of the rich earth of Potter County.

The tree was about 200 years old when Potter County’s first settler William Ayers arrived in 1804.

DSC_5851.jpg

With the sugar maple as a backdrop, members of the Ayers family pose on a nearby porch (from left) Donell, Joe and Gail, and grandson Joe.
DSC_5846.jpg

The swing at the base of the tree gives guests of Frosty Hollow Bed and Breakfast an opportunity to enjoy nature, the fields and nearby forest.
DSC_5845.jpg

The old pulley, once used for farm work, remains on and in one of the branches.
DSC_5849.jpg

Donell Ayers and her son Joe demonstrate just how large is the tree’s 162-inch trunk circumference.
DSC_5844.jpg

This view looks up along the trunk of the tree to the many branches coming off it.

