The American Red Cross is holding two blood drives in Potter County in September:
- Thursday, Sept. 16, 12:30-5:30 p.m. at the Coudersport Consistory, 111 East 2nd St., Coudersport
- Friday, Sept. 17, 2-7 p.m. at the Tri-Town Fire & Ambulance Hall, 836 Route 49, Ulysses
Identification is required. To schedule an appointment for either drive, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Those who give blood Sept. 13-30 will receive a free college football T-shirt while supplies last.