The Austin Area School District board of education passed its 2022-2023 budget in the amount of $4,652,197, which represents 48.8 mills in real estate taxes, no increase in Act 511 taxes, earned income tax of .5%, per capita $5 per person with real estate transfer tax at .5%.
The state has yet to adopt its budget, which means the district’s basic education funding is still unknown. Chairman Jerry Sasala said the board runs a tight budget which leaves very little room to cut expenses if state monies don’t come through.
The board approved Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center budget of $2,418,339. Austin’s share will be $83,854. This budget represents Austin’s quota of 10 students, noting six additional students were covered this year and 18 registered to attend next year.
Board approved IU9 Special Education Services agreement in the amount of $324,986 for Austin.
The board approved Terry Hooftallen as boys JV basketball coach for the 2022-2023 school year and Tim Walck as the yearbook advisor.
The board passed a resolution calling for Charter School Legislation reform. More than 480 of Pennsylvania’s 500 school districts have passed the resolution asking the state to making funding more accurate for all districts and requiring charter schools to be held accountable for the educational outcomes of students This legislation, if enacted, could also reduce the student cost across the state down to $9,800 per students. The statewide average for charter school tuition fees paid by school districts is $21,697.71 for non-special education students and $39,152.10 for special education students.
Pam Terrette was re-appointed as school board treasurer for the 2022-23 school year.
Dr. Kimberly Rees reported Austin has nine seniors and three from other schools who will graduate June 2.
Tenure was granted to Tim Walck.
Athletic Director Angela Brewer reported sports schedules for next year are being worked on and referees contacted. Dr. Rees noted there is concern for basketball as there are only 10 referees available for the district. Anyone wishing to become a certified referee should contact the school office. A sports assembly will be held in the gymnasium on May 27 to present certificates, awards, letters and pins.
Brewer said she is hoping to have a Sports Boosters Organization next year to bring back the Sports Banquet.
Parents aired concerns over a teacher’s aide being cut to part-time. Sasala noted funding has been cut and the state requested the district cut the position to part-time. Sasala also noted the district has been losing students and Pre-K Counts requires 11 students to fund an aide. The district currently has nine students enrolled for next year. A pre-school program in Coudersport has resulted in lower student attendance in the Austin. The aide’s time were cut approximately 40 minutes each day and the intention is to have another staff member cover these hours.
Dr. Rees reported Edward Albert, executive director of the PA Association of Rural and Small Schools, will visit the Austin School District. Albert will tour the school and hear a presentation by students.
The Austin District has received a P2G Pathway To Graduation grant which will establish a team of volunteers and teachers to keep students on track for graduation.