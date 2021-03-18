AUSTIN — Following an executive session to discuss collective bargaining, the school board here approved the teachers’ contract. According to the district, there really weren’t a lot of changes from the current contract. The main change was an increase of 10 minutes in the work day, making the day seven hours and 25 minutes.
The same salary schedule remains as the last contract with an addition of $1,000 stipends for employees at “step 20” in the pay scale, which puts raise increases at 2.5% to 4.2% depending on placement on the salary schedule.
The final change is the health benefits. The district is moving to a QHDHP with an HSA. The district’s contributions to the HSA over the four-year contract will be 100%, 95%, 90% and 90% respectively.
The board also accepted a letter of resignation from Carla VanWhy, resigning her position as the junior high girls basketball coach. Denise Glover was approved to fill the position for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.
The board approved the special education agreement with Seneca Highlands IU9 for the 2021-22 school year; the estimated cost will be $495,500 in four installments.
The board also approved the contract for technology pool-counsel in which Seneca Highlands IU9 provides technology pool-counsel services through Sweet, Stevens, Katz and Williams LLP to school districts located within its service area. The cost to the district is $400 dependent upon all 15 schools’ approvals. The contract covers July 1 through June 30, 2022.
High School Principal Dan Eskesen congratulated student Jordan Glover for being nominated as Presidential Scholar for Career and Technical Education. Jordan was one of three in Pennsylvania and one in 16 in the nation to receive this honor.
Business Manger Pam Terrette reported the district has been approved for $14,000 through the Small, Rural School Achievement Program; known as SRSA Grant or G-5 Grant. The purpose of this grant is to provide funds to rural schools to improve student academic achievement.
Superintendent Kim Rees reported the district received $33,000 in the first round of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, known as ESSER. It is based on each state’s proportionate share of Title 1-A funding from 2019 and is intended to support COVID-19 response efforts.
Monies were mainly earmarked for cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment. Rees indicated the staff is working on the application for the second round of funds available through ESSER and will request $120,000. These funds may be used for hands-free toilets and sinks in the locker rooms. Funds will also be used for the purchase of additional Chromebooks.
An undetermined amount of money will be available through the third wave, which is part of the stimulus package. While initial funds were only available for limited use, funds may now be spent on a wide range of allowable activities to help schools navigate through 2021.
It was noted the district also received a $35,000 PAsmart Targeted Grant. Funds will be used for computer science initiative, including expanding computer science classes and teach training. Staff member Cara Bates completed this application.
Rees reported Potter County is back in the substantial level of transmission rate which means the school must closely monitor for two weeks. At this time, there are no active COVID cases in the school and no one is quarantined.
Approximately 35-40 students are continuing online classes each day. Due to the lack of students riding the bus, the district will be re-doing the bus runs. The mask mandate is still in effect.
Upon hearing a presentation from three members of the senior class, the board approved a senior trip to Virginia for the students, provided travel restrictions do not change. The board also approved the class using their funds to cover the cost of all students and parents attending the class trip. Parents will be required to sign paperwork stating they understand the risks involved. Due to COVID-19, the class was unable to host prom for the Class of 2020 so they donated $75 gift cards to each student and carried over their funds for this year. Monies have been earmarked for all future senior activities including senior banquet graduation.
Another seat is open on the Austin Area School District board of directors after board member Nancy Glover’s resignation was accepted during its meeting Monday, March 8.
Glover represented the Austin Borough. A long-time vacancy also remains open in Portage/Wharton Township. Anyone wishing to fill either of these positions should contact the school at 814-647-8603.