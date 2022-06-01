The City of Bradford Police investigating a shooting that occurred May 29.
Edward Fomby Jr., 38 of Buffalo was found deceased with apparent gunshot wounds.
The results of the investigation and an autopsy are pending.
District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer advises that the City of Bradford Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting
A resident is alleged to have threatened to use a firearm to kill the victim.
Reports indicate that the male resident fired what was described as “warning shots” and then fired at the victim.
City of Bradford Police Chief Michael Ward asks that anyone with information contact Police at (814) 887-4911.