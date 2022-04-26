The Brick House Deli & Cafe in Galeton is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a rollback to 2007 prices for dine-in customers the week of May 17-21.
Cindy and Rob Pflug are Montgomery County natives who moved to Galeton to open a restaurant in the historic brick building at 4 West Main.
The building dates from 1895 and was built by Dr. James Thompson Hurd, a Galeton founder who was involved in the Masons, the school, the library and bank.
“Dr. Hurd’s granddaughter visits once a year,” said Cindy.
The Plugs were corporate refugees who wanted a simpler life. Cindy came from marketing and sales and Rob has a background in plastics engineering.
“We wanted to get away from the rat race,” said Rob.
They moved into the second floor of the building, which is now a stunning VRBO (Vacation Rental By Owner) and lived there for 14 years until recently moving to Wellsboro.
They had never visited Potter County prior to the move.
“Rob was just poking around online for property and God brought it to us,” said Cindy.
The Brick House menu has proved an enduring hit. They offer sandwiches, burgers, cheesesteaks, salads, paninis and the only hand-dipped ice cream in the area. New to the menu per a customer’s suggestion is Beef on Weck.
“We’re consistent,” said Cindy. “It’s fresh, it’s quality and we give great customer service.”
Cindy and Rob plunged into the community, joining the Chamber of Commerce and serving on the Galeton borough council.
“We were interested in being good neighbors,” said Cindy. “Ninety percent of our customers have become good friends and it’s great to see the customers meet each other.”
The Pflugs renovated both the first floor restaurant and the second floor vacation rental. The fully-outfitted two-bedroom apartment boasts a front porch deck with mountain and lake views, private parking and reliable internet.
“We’re fully booked,” said Cindy. “It’s a great location — near Cherry Springs and halfway between Coudersport and Wellsboro. Business is growing here.”
Cindy and Rob are ready for the next phase of their lives and have been searching for a buyer for the property for several years.
Cindy wants Brick House diners to know that the Brick House’s quality will continue as long she and Rob are behind the counter.
“It’s a ton of work,” said Cindy. “If God can’t bring us a buyer, he’ll give us strength to be here until the day it sells, doing our best.”
Current hours are Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Hours will expand as summer progresses.
For more information visit The Brick House Cafe on Facebook or call 814-435-2444.