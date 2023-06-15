Robert Guyer, senior engineer for NTM Engineering of State College, said the Elliott Street bridge must have bolted steel plates installed on one of its beams if it is to remain in service beyond September 2023.
Borough council members have been working for months to obtain funding to replace the Elliott Street bridge and struggling to get permission from property owners to access their properties during construction. According to President Jesse Valenti, council is working with Citizens & Northern Bank to obtain funding.
Council has not officially accepted the low bid from Glenn O. Hawbaker to replace the bridge. Hawbaker gave council a 30 day extension, which is set to expire in July. Valenti noted council is not prepared to make any decisions until all funding is secured.
One property owner has not responded to calls from council while the other property owners continues to question the proposed project. Council will ask its engineer reach out to the property owners to answer their questions.
Council also faces ongoing concerns with the Horn Hollow bridge which continues to see corrosion with steel beam section loss on the bridge. Guyer predicts the load posting will diminish (similar to that of the Elliott Street bridge) and estimates this bridge will be in the condition as the Elliott Street bridge within five years.
Guyer recommends general cleaning of the beams every spring to remove dirt and debris and also remove the vegetation growing beneath it. Guyer said the most cost-effective solution may be to replace the entire superstructure (beams and deck) on the existing abutments.
The borough will clean the bridge, remove vegetation and place riprap to prevent further erosion. This bridge is the only entrance/exit for the residents on Horn Hollow and the trailer court.
A third bridge, the Garretson Street bridge, has also been under the eye of inspectors who said debris needed to be cleaned and repairs made to keep it open. Council has been working with a local individual to clear the beams and reseal.
The borough may apply for an additional $40,000 to get this project up-to-date. Council will contact Darrin Stover to get a quote on all work needed for the Garretson Street bridge. This bridge is the only access for residents on Garretson Street, Foster Street, Garman Lane, Pineage Hollow Drive, Thorn Street and Barnett Lane.
Guyer advised council the next inspection of the bridges is this September.
No action was taken on two quotes received for a new Ford 550 truck and a Bobcat. Council is waiting on a third quote for an F-350 pick up truck. Grant funds totaling $232,007 were received through the Local Share Grant Program for the purchase, but prices have dramatically increased. Council will review and bring back to their July meeting.
Discussion was held regarding most of the borough being located in the 100-year floodplain per the last study. Several existing homes, if they were removed, would be ineligible for funding due to properties being in the floodplain. Council agreed to contact the Potter County commissioners and the County Planning/Redevelopment Office to request a re-evaluation of municipal properties.
Council noted $55,667.22 of American Rescue funds remains in the general account as they await confirmation on how the funds can be utilized. Infrastructure projects for water and sewer are eligible, however, it is unclear if road repair or maintenance is eligible.
Crosby has submitted the ARLE Grant for a new school traffic light. The grant request is for $42,000 with $5,000 match from the applicant. Council intends to split this fee with the school.
The next regular meeting of the Austin borough council has been changed to Tuesday, July 11 due to the fourth of July holiday.