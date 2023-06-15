Robert Guyer, senior engineer for NTM Engineering of State College, said the Elliott Street bridge must have bolted steel plates installed on one of its beams if it is to remain in service beyond September 2023.

Borough council members have been working for months to obtain funding to replace the Elliott Street bridge and struggling to get permission from property owners to access their properties during construction. According to President Jesse Valenti, council is working with Citizens & Northern Bank to obtain funding.

