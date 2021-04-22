POTTER COUNTY — After months of serving the community virtually, CareerLink’s doors are open to in-person visits and appointments.
CareerLink helps job-seekers find jobs and employers find the right candidates. Between a website with job listings and workshops to help build resumes and more, CareerLink should be the first place people go to when job searching, Ron Hammersley, site administrator of CareerLink, said.
“It’s not just coming in and trying to sign up and find a job, it’s giving someone the skillset to sell themselves and be more competitive in the job market,” Hammersley said.
When one is searching for a job, they can go straight to CareerLink’s office. A “navigator” will do basic triage and figure out what services someone is seeking to refer them to the best partner to serve them, Hammersley said. Partners within CareerLink include Title I, adult education and the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation.
Once an individual is working with a partner. but needs to work with another partner for a different service, the referral can be made within the office. Communication amongst the partners in CareerLink is vital and the staff does it well, Hammersley said.
As part of its service to employers, CareerLink will post job openings on the statewide website for free. People can then search for jobs and filter them by job title, job type, company, location, date posted, estimated salary, shift and more.
Facebook has been a great resource for CareerLink through the pandemic and will likely continue to be. Job postings are shared on CareerLink’s Facebook page; several jobs are available in Potter County.
“If you look at any business in town, the biggest sign in every business is ‘help wanted.’ We’re trying to do all we can to encourage individuals to get out there and put their application in. Now is the time, it’s going to get more competitive if people wait too long to try and either make a career change or get back into the workforce,” Hammersley said.
Other things that the pandemic forced CareerLink to do turned out to be better and easier for a lot of job seekers and will be continued. If a signature is needed on a form, rather than having someone from Shinglehouse drive to Coudersport just to sign something, it can be done online.
“It took a lot of ingenuity and a lot of creativity to deliver the type of services we have,” Hammersley said.
The two key components of CareerLink are working with job seekers to find employment and with the employers to find skilled candidates. But CareerLink’s work and services go far beyond that.
CareerLink also holds different workshops to help job seekers through the job search process. Some workshops include resume building and how to land an interview. Adult education classes, career counseling, job search assistance, on-the-job training programs, youth programming, veteran services and work readiness services are all available through CareerLink as well.
The CareerLink office has computers with internet, copier and fax access for people who need to search for a job or work on a resume.
Supportive service funding is available, so if somebody needs help with transportation, materials for a job interview or tools for a certain trade, CareerLink may be able to help cover those costs.
“As things come up, they’re able to help people out with a lot of different things. A lot of times, it’s just merely transportation to get to a job interview or … gas reimbursement, those kinds of things,” Hammersley said.
Adult education works with individuals to raise their competency levels in math and reading, and can help someone focus on and work toward completing their GED.
Students ages 16-18 can gain job skills through paid work experience in fields such as manufacturing, sales, retail and more. It helps with career planning, training, workplace skills, job search, applications, interview skills, leadership, mentoring and financial literacy.
Individuals aged 16-24 can participate in Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act programs that teach skills to land their next job with paid work experience, on-the-job training, post secondary training, GED completion, comprehensive guidance and counseling, and workshops.
Employers can take advantage of CareerLink’s On-The-Job Training, which reimburses them for the costs associated with training the new employee. The employer makes the hiring decision, determines the job performance standards and receives a 50% reimbursement of the trainee’s wages during the training period. CareerLink will develop a customized training plan and takes care of the paperwork. The employer retains the right to terminate a trainee.
“Whether you’re looking for people or you’re looking for a job, this is the place to go. And if nothing else, it’s the perfect start,” Hammersley said.
Potter County’s CareerLink office is open 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and is located at 279 Route 6 W, Coudersport. For more information, call 1-844-PACALINK (1-844-722-2546), visit https://www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or find “PA CareerLink Potter County” on Facebook.