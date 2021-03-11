COUDERSPORT — The Coudersport Area School District board of directors is calling for charter school legislation reform.
The board unanimously voted to adopt a resolution to advocate for substantial charter school change as well as reform during its meeting Monday evening. The resolution supports reforming the charter funding formula to eliminate costs for programming not offered, such as career and technical centers, athletics, intramurals, fine arts and other extracurricular activities. It also outlines the need for reforming special education to align charter school costs with services provided, among other things. The resolution can be read online at www.tiogapublishing.com.
Charter schools, a school that receives government funding but operates independently of the established state school system, receive tuition payments from the student’s home district.
There are many reasons why a family might choose to have their student attend a charter school, Drew Kyle, superintendent of Coudersport Area School District, said in an interview with the Potter Leader-Enterprise. For some, in-person schooling might be difficult, as the family might move often. For others, they might not want to be associated with their home school district.
“For the most part, people go because it offers an online option that does not require their kid to come to an actual in-person, brick and mortar school,” Kyle said.
The resolution states the district spent $223,594 in taxpayer money through mandatory payments to cyber charter schools in 2019-20. Coudersport’s tuition is, on average, $11,500 per student. If a student who resides in the district attends a charter school, that school charges CASD for the student’s tuition. That can range anywhere between $13,500 and $22,500.
“I think there’s a big misconception that, ‘Well, hey, I get to attend this cyber charter school for free,’ and, yes, to you as an individual, it is free. But it does take away funding from our school, our students and that comes at the burden of our taxpayers,” Kyle said.
Those students who attend charter schools aren’t getting the same education or additional services and programs as they would in a public school like CASD, Kyle said, yet the tuition rates are much higher.
“It is not an apples to apples experience comparison. What students get by attending cyber charters is 100% not what they get by attending our school, or honestly, by attending either one of our cyber options.”
CASD has two cyber options. It offers a traditional cyber path called Edgenuity. Students are still tied to the district but they have Edgenuity’s teachers teaching them Edgenuity’s content. It also offers its own virtual academy, which has Coudersport teachers teaching CASD’s content.
The district did see an uptick in students — about twice as many — choosing to go the charter school route this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kyle said a lot of cyber charter schools capitalized on fear and a poor response across the nation from public schools to COVID-19.
“We had a lot of families signed up for cyber schools because they were unsure of what public school was going to look like in the fall,” Kyle said. At the time, parents didn’t know if schools would be open, if it would be safe to send their students to an in-person school or if the public schools would be able to provide a comparable remote and cyber alternative.
But even though the enrollment in charter schools doubled, the costs more than doubled. The resolution states the district is estimating to pay $560,000 in payments to cyber charter schools in 2020-21.
Kyle encourages anyone who is considering enrolling their student in a charter school to do their research and learn the history of these schools and what it’s required — and not required — to provide to its students.
“I think if (families) are considering cyber as an option, I would certainly appreciate it if they reached out if they had questions, I’d be happy to talk to them,” Kyle said.