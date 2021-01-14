COUDERSPORT — Members of the Coudersport Area School District board of directors met for a brief meeting Monday night.
The school district is facing a shortage of teacher and custodial substitutes. Sean Reams, elementary school principal, said the district is once again finding itself in a position where they’re seeking a teacher to fill in, in a classroom. A teacher extended their leave of absence, but there’s not a certified teacher to take their place. Reams said a substitute has been lined up until they can get a long-term sub.
A similar issue has presented itself on the custodial side. Steve Gerner, maintenance supervisor, said they are in need of custodial subs.
“We have zero subs. So if we start having any of our staff out, I don’t know what we’re going to do,” Gerner said.
The district isn’t opposed to hiring high school students to work for a few hours after school, but Kyle said it is harder to get reliable help with that strategy.
The 2021-22 school calendar was approved. The district will continue to implement a few early release days. The district began these early release days at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year to give students and families an opportunity to practice using online and remote learning. This allowed them to see what it would be like in the event that the district needed to move to full remote learning for any period of time due to COVID-19.
Superintendent Drew Kyle said these also proved to be helpful for teachers, as they were given professional development opportunities. Kyle said the calendar will have about one early release day each month. These will be used for professional development or other opportunities to do collective data analysis.
Steve Mongillo, high school principal, said prior to the winter break, the school saw about 160 students out each day. Since returning from the break, he said about 120 students are out each day. More students are in the building for classes, rather than learning remotely, since returning, and he was happy to see that.
The time for future school board meetings changed to 6 p.m. The board will meet again at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8 in the Coudersport high school auditorium.