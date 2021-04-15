COUDERSPORT — The first look at the 2021-22 school year budget for the Coudersport Area School District shows total expenditures at $13.4 million, with a $455,000 deficit.
The school board was given a presentation on the preliminary budget during its meeting Monday night. Total revenues are estimated to be $13,416,101 and total expenditures are estimated to be $13,871,883.
John Abplanalp, business manager for CASD, said the district’s budget historically runs about a 5% variance.
Expenses are expected to decrease by about $92,224 in 2021-22, compared to this year.
Large expense line items include student tuition payments to cyber schools, special education costs and information technology. Payroll and benefits account for 66% of the total expenses. Abplanalp said they’re seeing some increase in salaries, but the big increase is in health insurance. He said the district saw an increase of 8.61% last year and will see an increase of 9.33% this year.
In the past, money has always been transferred to food services, but this year with the federal government sponsoring most of the district’s food purchases, Abplanalp doesn’t expect to see any loss in that area when the school year is closed out.
Abplanalp said there will be five more budget meetings before it’s presented to the board for approval.
Drew Kyle, superintendent, said he and Abplanalp will meet regularly to review the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) and identify things in the budget to spend the money on. CASD received $168,990 that can be used through Sept. 30, 2022.
CASD also has allocations from ESSER II (expected to be $786,489) and ESSER III (expected to be $1,592,984), which can be spent through September 2024.
“...We want to make sure that we spend that money on consumable type things, not necessarily positions, because eventually that money is going to dry up,” Kyle said.As budgets are presented to the board, Kyle said it will show the cost, minus the grant money, so the real operating cost is known.The board approved the list of seniors to be considered for participation in commencement exercises on June 5. The district currently has plans for both an indoor and outdoor graduation ceremony, depending on restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic. Kyle said the Consistory is interested in allowing the school to hold an indoor ceremony there; an outdoor ceremony at the football field is also planned.The board heard a presentation from Jennifer Rossman, sexual assault counselor at A Way Out, about domestic violence, sexual assault, the services A Way Out provides and how A Way Out works with local school districts.
Rossman said in the last fiscal year, A Way Out served 223 individual survivors of domestic violence, which include men, women, children and other family members, in Potter County. Between July 1 and Feb. 28, A Way Out has already surpassed that, serving about 270. She said this is due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. More people are at home and for longer periods of time, there’s a lot of financial insecurity and job loss and increased alcohol and drug use.
In Potter County, A Way Out served 45 clients in sexual assault or abuse matters in its last fiscal year. The CDC reports one in four girls and one in 13 boys will experience child sexual assualt at some point, and 91% of child sexual abuse is perpetrated by someone the family knows.
Programming for PreK-12 is available; Renee Ekleberry is the new education specialist who will be in the schools. Rossman said for students in PreK, they start with basic things like “my body is my own,” working up to safety awareness and safety rules. In sixth grade, they talk a lot about cyber bullying, digital abuse and safety programming. In ninth — 12th grades, they talk about the different types of abuse, neglect, relationship abuse, sexual abuse, trafficking, sexual assaults and more safety programming.
Programming can be created as needed on topics like rape culture, toxic friendships, communicating boundaries and bystander intervention.
For more information, visit A Way Out online at www.myawayout.org.