COUDERSPORT — A ceremony was held for a sycamore tree here in the Coudersport Area Recreation Park on Saturday, May 1. But it’s not just any tree: it’s a Moon Tree.
“We are celebrating an American sycamore which so happens to also be a cosmic wonder, because its seed, back in 1971 traveled aboard Apollo 14 with astronaut Stuart Roosa in his little personal kit. They brought them back, germinated them and spread them around,” Samantha Sallade, ceremony organizer, said.
In 1971, Roosa, a former U.S. Forest Service smokejumper, as part of a project with NASA and the United States Forestry Service, brought 400-500 tree seedlings with him to the moon on Apollo 14. The seeds were flown as an experiment to determine the effects of deep space on seeds and also to help raise awareness about the Forest Service and the smokejumpers, according to a NASA article. One of the seeds was given to Coudersport.
“I’m a ‘Moon Tree-aholic,’” Sallade said during the ceremony. She loves learning about odd things around town and unique historical tidbits. A friend told Sallade about the Moon Tree and things just started rolling from there, she said.
There have been celebrations of the Moon Tree in the past, she said, but this one brought it all together. A plaque that was donated by Louis Karija and the Coudersport Area Lions Club in 2011 was placed by the Moon Tree so people who walk by know what it is.
Art students at Coudersport Elementary School painted space themed rocks that were placed around the tree, which added a unique and homey touch. A coloring page was created by Linnea Darrin for people to bring with them. A blessing of the Allegheny/Ohi:Yo’ and a speech was given by Georgeanna DeCarlo, a letter from Jack Roosa, son of astronaut Stuart Roosa, was read and a prerecorded video speech from Dave Williams of NASA, Moon tree curator, was shown.
Stuart Roosa was a smokejumper — a firefighter who provides an initial attack response on remote wildland fires by getting to the site of the fire via a parachute — and was friends with Ed Cliff, who worked in the forestry department. Stan Krugman, also of forestry, selected the seeds for the experiment. Seeds were chosen from five different types of trees: loblolly pine, sycamore, sweetgum, redwood and Douglas fir.
The seeds were sent all over the world, including Coudersport, once they returned to Earth. Sallade said there are about 70 known Moon Trees still living today.
The ceremony was part of Fun Fest, which occurred in place of Maple Weekend, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. DeCarlo said the ceremony was a testament to how the community is doing things differently.
“When we’re looking at a ceremony to bless the waters, bless the trees, what it’s doing is it’s bringing us back to nature. It’s an innate part of ourselves, it’s what we naturally do. But we get out of that, we get in a rush, we have so many things to do. So it’s nice to just slow it down and take a look around, and think of the history of a tree and sit by it and let it heal you,” DeCarlo said.
Stuart Roosa died in 1994, but his son, Jack Roosa, sent a letter which Sallade read during the ceremony.
“My father once said that these trees serve as a living legacy and would commemorate one of the greatest achievements of man – and that was our Nation’s effort to put Americans on the moon,” Jack Roosa wrote. “He also said that these trees would outlast every single individual who participated in the Apollo program. And he was right in one sense – and that is my dad passed away in 1994 – but the trees are still flourishing.
“I am not sure how a Moon Tree ended up in a small town in Pennsylvania – but I am so glad that it did. It seems like the tree is in good hands,” he wrote.
In a prerecorded video from Dave Williams of NASA, he said for the bicentennial, NASA sent various states a batch of seedlings. Pennsylvania received a few batches and one of them was sent to Coudersport.
“It’s always exciting to me that so many of these trees went to places that were not like the White House, which has one,” he said. “A lot of the state capitals have trees. But they also went to places like Coudersport, small parks, elementary schools, little tiny museums. A lot of these were just local things, and I think that makes it more treasured by people there.”
“It’s much more special, I think, to you, than a Moon Tree at the state capital. It’s your Moon Tree,” Williams said.