The roof of the Goodwill store at 151 Rte. 6 West, Coudersport collapsed around 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4. There were three workers inside the building and eight shoppers at the time. Four people reported minor injuries, and were treated and released from UPMC Cole Hospital.
Chuck Jewell was working next door at the Fine Wine and Spirits store when he heard a noise.
“I was in the back and was in the storeroom and I was there and I said, ‘What was that noise?’,” he said. “I thought some shelves fell, but the roof collapsed.”
Kimber Empson had entered the store five minutes earlier with her two daughters, Dixie and Daisy Vossler.
“I was shopping in one section, and my other kid was shopping in another section, and the roof started caving in,” she said. “I scooped up my one daughter and a couple other little girls were going towards the door, so I chased them out of the store. And by the time I got them out, I looked behind me and the whole ceiling roof, it was all collapsed inside there and I couldn’t get back in there.”
Daisy said, “I was buying my babydoll some clothes, and then I was running to my mom, and then I heard, like, a thunder sound, and then I ran out because I was right by the door.”
That’s when she realized that her oldest daughter, Dixie, was missing. She called for her over and over.
“I couldn’t hear her, I couldn’t see her, there was everything collapsing and things were still falling. I was at the door screaming for a good five minutes trying to hear her little voice, and I couldn’t hear her,” Empson said.
Dixie was still inside, her foot trapped beneath some rubble. According to Dixie, “So, when I saw it collapsing, in the back, I runned [sic], and then I fell and my foot got stuck under the wood. And there’s a section where there’s no wood, and I went over it, and then I got out.”
“… she was able to get her boot off and find her way out. It just took her a little while. It was terrifying. It gives me chills every time I think about it,” Empson said.
“We went right up to the hospital to get them checked out, because Daisy had stuff hit her in the head and hit her in the back, she was complaining about her head and back hurting. Dixie’s ankles were hurting her.”
Empson summed up the experience with, “It happened so fast, like boom, boom, boom … it was pretty scary and Dixie was in one of the worst spots in the store when it happened, and literally I thought I lost my daughter because I was standing out there. I was by the doors. … And I couldn’t get back in there. There was no way to get back in there.”