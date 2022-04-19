KNOXVILLE - “I started drinking coffee with my dad every morning when I was 14,” Deb Payne said. “I think that’s where my love of coffee began.”
Payne is getting a chance to spread the love with the opening of Payne’s Coffee House in Knoxville. Located at 201 West Main St., Payne offers coffee, baked goods and breakfast and lunch.
“I’m a coffee connoisseur,” said Payne. “I love coffeehouses, especially the ones in New England — my sister and I love to visit them.”
Payne opened on April 6 and says that the community response has been very positive.
“The first week was overwhelming, to be honest,” she said. “And the second week was phenomenal — I had to nicely ask people to leave at the end of the day so I could close up.”
Payne serves New England Coffee brand coffee (“now that’s a good cup of coffee,” she said) and will soon be expanding the iced coffee line.
Breakfast sandwiches and sides are available as well as subs and sides at lunch.
“We have been making a lot of subs,” Payne said. “But I don’t want it to be a restaurant — it’s a coffeehouse with a few extras.”
The coffee house has been doing a brisk take-out business and just received its first large order from nearby Gehman Iron.
Payne has a background in food service and customer service.
“I’ve always worked with the public, no matter what,” she said.
Payne’s Coffee House is located in the former First National Bank of Knoxville, which dates from 1911 and features huge windows, original woodwork and the original bank vault.
The property needed no major renovations. Payne cleaned, redecorated and updated the first floor with the help of her husband Scott.
“This is my baby, but he’s been by my side the whole time. “And he can do everything — electric, wiring — so I’m lucky.”
Ivan and Wendy Schwartz own the building.
Payne plans to work with local suppliers and producers. Her sub rolls come from from Shorts Tasted Pastry in Elkland and she also sells cheese from the Golden Age Cheese Company in Woodhull, N.Y.
“I want to be involved in the community,” she said. “I’m going to offer soft serve ice cream and I’m coordinating with Little League to stay open later on the nights that they have games. The kids need a place to get ice cream.”
Payne’s dining room provides ample seating and large comfortable sofas where customers can relax.
“I wanted it to be welcoming and cozy,” said Payne. “The other day a mother and daughter came and and drank coffee and visited for a couple of hours. That’s what I want.”
Payne’s Coffee House is currently open for business Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit the Payne’s Coffee House Facebook page.