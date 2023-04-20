The comment period has been extended to May 17 for the Maryland Air National Guard’s proposal to hold low-level flight training over the Northern Tier, including most of Potter County.
A Zoom meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 24 to provide an overview of the proposed Duke Low Military Operations Airspace and provide perspectives from a retired USAF colonel as well as residents of the Pennsylvania Wilds.
The Maryland Air National Guard is seeking to expand its use of Pennsylvania’s airspace over six counties in northern Pennsylvania, known as the PA Wilds. The establishment of a new Low Military Operations Airspace (low MOA) over the area will permit various military units to fly A-10 Warthogs, F-16s and possibly other military aircraft as low as 100 feet Above Ground Level and as often as every other day.
Copies of the draft final assessment are available on the internet at https://www.175wg.ang.af.mil/Duke-MOA-Low/ and at Bradford Area Public Library, Coudersport Public Library, Barbara M. Brown Public Library in Emporium and Green Free Library in Wellsboro.
The comment period for the final assessment is open until May 17. Written comments may be submitted to Kristi Kucharek, National Guard Bureau, 3501 Fetchet Avenue, Joint Base Andrews, MD 20762-5157 or via email to NGB.A4.A4A.NEPA.COMMENTS.org@us.af.mil.