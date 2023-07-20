COUDERSPORT — On the second attempt, the salary board agreed to create an executive administrative assistant position in their office.
In March, the board voted down a proposal to add a full-time position to the administrative office, which is overseen by commissioners. This past week, they agreed to create a part-time position by a vote of 3-1. Commissioners Nancy Grupp, Barry Hayman and Paul Heimel voted in favor with Treasurer Krista Miller opposed.
The vote followed nearly an hour of comments from elected row officers and appointed department heads. No one was hired to fill the position, which will pay $15-$18/hour for a maximum of 29 hours per week.
Audience members said that nothing has changed since the position was first proposed — then as full-time — in March. They questioned whether funds were available for the position and why the administrative office gets a position when other offices also need more staff.
Michael Pepper, director of the Veterans Affairs office, recounted his struggle to go from part-time to full-time, and collect back benefits owed him.
They also took the commissioners to task about whether they assist staff during backlogs, as do many of the elected row officers.
Chief Clerk Jessica M. Giebel, in a prepared statement, said the new position will take over the duty of accounts payable, currently around 500 invoices each month, as well as getting invoices digitalized. Digital invoices will save auditors from having to physically pull hundreds of files during audiets.
The new position will also assist secretary Danielle Gietler, giving her time to complete training and certification needed for the county to have a professional human resources office. Gietler spends several hours each day answering phone calls ranging from when the Ice Mine is open to county business.
“We have a due diligence to do our job to the best of our ability and meet certain deadlines and requests and, when it becomes harder to do that, it is then our due diligence to ask for help,” Gietler said. “We can’t create more hours in a day but we can create more hands to help.”
Hayman noted that the board has voted in favor of new technology, vehicles and new positions since he took office in January 2020, including the information technology department. He applauded the row officers for protecting their department staff and the county finances.
“We, on the other hand, have to act in the best interest of all 150 county employees and in the best interest of all 16,000 citizens of the county,” Hayman said.
The county is currently in negotiations with four labor unions and hope that the new contracts reflect similar salary ranges as this position.
Without adding this position, the board is “hobbled” in its efforts of providing the support services needed and used by all county offices to do their jobs, he said.
Heimel said he looks at this position as a compromise from the previous full-time position, which he voted against.
Establishing a professional HR office is tantamount, Grupp said.
“We cannot continue to go by the seat of our pants hoping not to have a discrimination lawsuit or something to hit us in the face,” she said.
An audience member closed the meeting by saying, “I feel when you guys voted for this part-time secretary that you guys were wrong for doing so. You guys are just spending our tax dollars constantly. That is why we need new commissioners in this area of Potter County. I am disappointed in all of you.”
In other business, the salary board eliminated a part-time voter registration/election training position and increased a part-time secretary to full-time for the public defender’s office.