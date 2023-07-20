COUDERSPORT — On the second attempt, the salary board agreed to create an executive administrative assistant position in their office.

In March, the board voted down a proposal to add a full-time position to the administrative office, which is overseen by commissioners. This past week, they agreed to create a part-time position by a vote of 3-1. Commissioners Nancy Grupp, Barry Hayman and Paul Heimel voted in favor with Treasurer Krista Miller opposed.

