COUDERSPORT — County commissioners adopted ordinance 1 of 2021, allowing the county to establish a demolition fund by enacting a $15 fee onto every deed and mortgage recorded, which will then be used for the demolition of blighted properties within Potter County, during its meeting on Thursday, Feb. 25.
Potter County is on track to gather roughly $19,000/year based on how many transactions occur, Commissioner Barry Hayman said during an earlier meeting.
The ordinance reflects the county’s 10-year comprehensive plan, which gathered input from many county residents. Blight was listed as a large issue that residents wanted to see the county take action on.
Will Hunt, planning director for Potter County, said he hears from many townships that they want and need something to help with blight removal.
The concept of a demolition fund was brought to the board of commissioners a few years ago by Galeton resident and solicitor Mike Plummer, Commissioner Paul Heimel said.
“He recently inquired as to the status of it and at that time, ... the Galeton borough would be very strongly supportive of this ordinance being passed. Galeton has quite an issue with blighted properties and would certainly welcome the assistance,” Heimel said.
The commissioners heard from Hunt, Jason Childs, district manager of the Potter County Conservation District, and Glenn Dunn II, resource conservationist, about a municipal resource book put together for local municipalities. The three traveled to about 27 different municipalities to meet with supervisors to hear their questions and concerns. From those meetings, they developed a resource booklet that explains which county department to contact for different issues, guidelines, contact info for SEOs, consultants, engineers and more, the planning fee schedule, map resources, different applications and more.
The biggest change with the revision is a checklist. Municipal officials have a lot on their plates, Dunn said, so having one page to refer to when someone calls for help is helpful to them.
Heimel commended the departments on their efforts and work on the resource booklet.
“This is extremely useful and a great tool,” Heimel said.
Commissioner Nancy Grupp, who previously was a municipal secretary, said it was nice to be able to have one thing to reference when helping residents.
“I know the municipalities really, really appreciate it,” Grupp said.
The booklet can be found online at http://pottercd.com/land-development/municipal-resource-booklet.