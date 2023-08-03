New software will help administrators track the activity of inmates and record facility maintenance.
At the July 27 meeting, the Potter County commissioners approved an agreement with Beacon Software Solutions to provide a Jail Management System and support services for two to five years. The first year cost for maintenance and support is $18,150. After that, annual maintenance costs will run $3,130.
Commissioner Paul Heimel, who serves as chair of the Potter County Jail Board, said the system received the recommendation of both the jail Warden Angela Milford and the Jail Board, which includes the commissioners, sheriff, judge and district attorney.
The new system will replace outdated practices while improving efficiency and provide data to measure the impact of the programs being implemented to reduce the inmate population, Heimel said.
The Jail Board and Potter County Human Services asked Milford to explore options for improving data collection at the jail. Judge Stephen Minor supported the request; he considers many factors when sentencing offenders, including what services are provided in the jail to reduce recidivism, i.e. mental health and addiction treatment, peer support groups, life skills training, GED/educational services and general re-entry services provided through PCHS.
“These people are going to be our neighbors, because nearly everyone who goes to jail is eventually released,” Heimel said. “Do we want them to be just as inclined to commit another crime when they return to our neighborhood, or do we want them to be able to get on with their lives as productive members of society?”
The JMS can measure the impact of the services, such as the percentage of inmates who re-offend and return to jail.
According to Heimel, multiple case studies show that inmates who receive certain services are better able to adapt to society and are less likely to commit more crimes. The end result is a reduction in jail population, financial savings, safer communities and family reunification, and more.
The JMS has additional features including booking with fingerprint identification, inmate tracking, property management, commissary inventory tracking, work release recordkeeping, visitation tracking, medication management, staff scheduling and training, maintenance recordkeeping and transportation scheduling
“This will move us closer to our goal of data-driven criminal justice, which has been a priority of the court system and the county’s Criminal Justice Advisory Board for many years,” Heimel said.
The jail has monies in its technology fund and other accounts to cover the cost of the new system rather than tax revenue, Heimel said. Other county jails use the same system and report satisfaction with its use.
The commissioner’s next meeting is 11 a.m. Aug. 10.