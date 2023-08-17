The Potter County commissioners awarded the 2023 Community Development Block Grant for two infrastructure projects in Austin borough.
At the Aug. 10 meeting, the board voted to award this year’s allocation, roughly $221,600, to upgrade software and install a back-up generator at the wastewater treatment plant.
Of that amount, the CEDA COG will receive $33,500 to administer the program and the county’s administration share of $6,393.
The work at the wastewater treatment plant have been on the radar for the Department of Environmental Protection, said commissioners.
The supervisory control and data acquisition software is reportedly out of date. It allows borough staff to remotely monitor data at the treatment plant and make adjustments.
The commissioners also looked at other projects, including replacement of 15 furnaces in low to moderate income housing in Galeton.
The application period has started for the coming year. Oct. 27 is the deadline.
“It’s been a long road for Austin,” said Commissioner Barry Hayman. “It’s kind of gratifying to see that.”
Election grant
Potter County is the recipient of a $57,480.11 Election Integrity grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development.
Charlie Tuttle, election director, the grant is to help the elections office prepare for election and conclude the election. Eligible items are payment of staff to pre-canvass mail-in and absentee ballots, physical security of canvass, post-election procedures, cost of printing ballots, training poll workers, payment of poll workers and the secure preparation, transportation, storage and management of voting machines and tabulation equipment.
The commissioners authorized Tuttle to reapply for the grant and authorized Hayman to sign the grant application since he is serving as chair of the election board.
Job openings
Hayman noted that there are currently 19 open positions or positions anticipated to open soon in the county offices and department of Human Services. Positions can be found at Career Link, Indeed and on the county website.
Positions are listed in the department of origin, such as commissioners or sheriff’s office.