The Potter County retirement fund is, like the rest of the economy, taking a hit due to a multitude of factors.
At the April 21 meeting, the commissioners received a report on the first quarter of 2022 from Rob Rossi from G.F. McKee. When Rossi last met with the board, the forecast looked like things would re-open, inflation would be transitory and the financial markets would rebound.
Since then, the gross domestic product has fallen, the Ukrainian war started and inflation spiked.
The fed is moving aggressively, yet walking a fine line to fight inflation without tipping the U.S. economy into a recession, said Rossi. As Russia is the number one exporter of natural gas, number two exporter of oil, number three exporter of coal and number four exporter of wheat and much of the world is boycotting Russian products, Rossi predicted “meaningful increases in food prices” by summer.
With China’s “zero tolerance” policy for COVID-19, exports from that nation have stalled, further complicating the situation.
Given that, G.F. McKee is working to reduce some risk asset exposures in the county’s portfolio, Rossi said.
He did ask the board to amend the county’s investment policy statement to allow more leeway for cash. The county has a 10% leeway of the targeted percentage for equity and fixed income, but cash is fixed at 6%. He asked — and the board agreed — to grant the 10% leeway for cash as well.
“That will give us the ability to go up to 15-16% largely because of what we see is a challenging road ahead, certainly for the rest of the year. It takes a little bit of risk off the table,” Rossi said.
G.F. McKee is also taking other steps to reduce the risk and shifted to value stocks as opposed to growth stocks.
In other business, the board reappointed Will Hunt II to the North Central board for a three-year term, Jan. 26 of this year to Dec. 31, 2024.
The board also approved a contract to develop a calming room and preschool classroom at Oswayo Valley School District. The calming room will be used by students in need of refocusing prior to being reengaged in classwork. The preschool will allow early screenings on children as a preventive strategy. The cost is up to $20,000 for both projects.
Commissioners acknowledged the hire of Derek J. Hartman for an eight-week internship with the district attorney’s office beginning May 21. He will receive $19/hour.
Commissioner Nancy Grupp announced a project where homeowners who meet income guidelines and have need for repairs at their home can receive free labor through a group associated with Habitat for Humanity. Between 20-30 people are coming to the county in July and will provide labor for the projects. The homeowner’s responsibility is to purchase materials.
Habitat is accepting applications for projects through July 1. The organization hopes to have 30-40 projects for the group coming in. Applications are available at the Habitat store or from Carol Jackson.
The commissioners next meeting is 11 a.m. on May 5 in the Gunzberger Building.