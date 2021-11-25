Potter County Commissioners handled regular business at their meeting Thursday, Nov. 18. They heard no public comment for the first time in several months, possibly exhausted during a town hall-style listening meeting commissioners hosted the evening before.
At the meeting commissioners heard from Jim Chorney, director of the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, who shared updates about the commission’s work.
“We’re busy supporting the EDA (Economic Development Administration) recovery fund and recently had some applications including from the PA Wilds. We’re trying to build an entrepreneurial network that hopefully will be very rewarding. The funding is very competitive, with up to $500,000 and only 50-60 applications accepted out of 500 who applied nationwide,” said Chorney.
According to North Central’s website, the 501c3 nonprofit organization is a “regional development organization that delivers a wide range of economic, community, infrastructure, human services and technology programs for Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties.”
In addition to supporting economic development, North Central also organizes the Women Infants and Children (WIC) Nutrition program in the region. Local WIC locations are in Coudersport, Shinglehouse and Harrison Valley.
Chorney said running the WIC program is unusual of an economic development organization, but that they had difficulties finding another organization to provide the services.
He added that at North Central’s governance meeting in January, Potter County Commissioner Nancy Grupp will be reappointed as county chair on the board.
North Central is also working on starting a program to help smaller municipalities find and apply for grants, said Chorney. For more information on North Central and its offerings, visit www.ncentral.com.
Also at the meeting, commissioners:
- Reported they’ve been in contact with the Maryland National Guard and invited them to a public meeting to discuss their proposed low-level training flights over parts of the county. As of this report, commissioners had not heard back from the Guard and no meeting date had been set.
- Heard from Commissioner Paul Heimel that he attended a recent meeting of the County Commissioners Association, where benefits for military veterans were discussed. “We’re trying to get the legislature to curb an embarrassment – Pennsylvania is only one of two states not providing funding to counties for veterans’ services,” said Heimel. “We have a veterans’ services officer, we’ve had one forever and we have to by law. But more states realize that really isn’t the county’s responsibility. Counties don’t declare wars, but we have to help clean up the mess and these veterans deserve the services.”
- Set the employee holiday schedule and meeting schedule for 2022. Commissioners will continue regular business meetings every other Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Gunzburger building. Further town hall meetings will be scheduled separately.
- Agreed to a network refresh and IT project installation with LINK Computer Corporation for $79,082.
- Approved several agreements with Davis Ulmer Fire Protection for fire alarm monitoring for one-year terms at the following buildings – Gunzburger Annex for $1,665, Mape View Building for $370, Potter County 911 for $370, Potter County Courthouse for $725 and the module trailer for $400.
- Accepted snow removal contracts with Christopher Bickel at the Shinglehouse District Magistrates Office for $35 per hour and with Gary Leach at the Galeton District Magistrates Office for $40 per snow.
- Acknowledged the hire of Mackenzie Davis as a part-time records preservation clerk for the Potter County Prothonotary Office.