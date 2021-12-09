At their meeting last Thursday, Dec. 2, Potter County Commissioners highlighted two programs that could help residents experiencing food insecurity.
“One in six U.S. children, that’s 17%, live in food insecure households. That’s defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a household in which access to adequate food is limited by lack of money and other resources,” said Commissioner Barry Hayman.
Hayman said that rate in Potter County is 19% of children, or about 630 total, who “Go to bed not knowing not having enough that day to eat, not knowing where tomorrow’s meals come from.”
Growing one’s own food or donating harvests could be one solution to the problem. The Penn State Extension office in Coudersport is offering a Master Gardener class starting on Jan. 3 and ending in April at a cost of $90.
“I don’t think you have to be a master gardener to help that problem [of food insecurity], but it certainly would be nice to have one in the county,” said Hayman, adding that Potter County is currently served by Clinton County’s Master Gardener with help from the one in McKean County.
For more information or a course schedule, contact the Extension office in Coudersport at 814-274-8540 x 103 or gjw5260@psu.edu.
Commissioner Nancy Grupp echoed the importance of supporting residents needing access to food, and said the federal food program through Potter County Human Services can help.
Residents can receive a bag or box of pre-designated food items for free from local food pantries, said Grupp. There is an application to fill out but no income guidelines.
“These foods come in totally free to the county and every item that comes in is given out to those who might be in need,” said Grupp.
For more information, contact Potter County Human Services at 814-544-7315.
Related to federal programs, Grupp said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is participating in a program to help cover COVID-related funeral expenses. A dedicated helpline for the program is 844-684-6333.
Also at the meeting, Commissioner Heimel gave highlights from a meeting between commissioners and Michael Ferrito, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office manager out of Erie.
Heimel said the conversation, the theme of which was “bipartisan,” spanned issues of young people moving from the area, a decrease in major industries like agriculture, unemployment rates, proposed low-level military training flights and the future of Denton Hill.
Also at the meeting, commissioners:
- Accepted the resignation of Sherry Harmon from the Potter County Human Services Advisory Board due to her relocating from the area.
- Tabled the 2022 town-hall meeting schedule, but said they’d likely be held every quarter on a Wednesday evening before a regular commissioners’ business meeting the following day.
- Renewed agreements with Thomas Shaffer to serve as county solicitor and Daniel Glassmire as assistant county solicitor.
- Signed the State Homeland Security Grant Program agreement for fiscal year 2021. The $511,000 grant is for mutual aid through the North Central Regional Task Force.
- Renewed a contract with Anita Mead as victim/witness coordinator at a rate of $18 an hour.
- Accepted the resignations of two Human Services employees: Amy Furman as aging care manager and Janice Major as fiscal technician.
- Said the county’s proposed 2022 budget is available for review in the front office at the Gunzburger Building.
- Announced the next commissioners’ meeting is Thursday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Gunzburger Building auditorium. The public can also call in at 814-274-0844 with #114477.