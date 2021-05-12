POTTER COUNTY — Commissioners here proclaimed May as motorcycle safety and awareness month and encourages motorists to stay aware of motorcycles on the road and motorcyclists to continue to promote safety.
“It is especially important that the citizens of our county be aware of motorcycles on the streets and highways, and recognize the importance of staying alert, practicing safe driving techniques and promoting motorcycle safety,” Commissioner Nancy Grupp read from the proclamation.
“The safety of all Potter County motorists is an issue of the highest consequence and all highway users should unite in this safe sharing of roadways throughout the county of Potter,” the proclamation states.
God’s Country chapter of the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) was at the meeting, and as part of the proclamation “will continue their advocacy of motorcycle safety and awareness, and stay active in promoting motorcycle safety through both motorists and rider education and improving the image of motorcyclists to the general public.”
Gary MacKay, the legislative coordinator of God’s Country ABATE, thanked the commissioners for the proclamation and their support of ABATE.
Another proclamation read and adopted was to honor the anniversary of the United States of America Constitutional convention.
Commissioner Paul Heimel said the board wanted to “pay tribute to those public servants who came down to Philadelphia from the farms and the cities, to develop that enduring document that forms the foundation of our much cherished freedom.”
Additionally, the commissioners encouraged Potter County residents to educate themselves on the Constitution. The board then renewed its commitment to support, obey and defend the Constitution.
Commissioner Barry Hayman spoke about the rights that the Constitution gives Americans, but also the corresponding responsibilities the citizens have in return.
“When we exercise those rights, sometimes, depending upon our personalities and who we are, we exercise them in improper or excessive ways. And of course then those matters are arbitrated by the third branch of government and that’s the courts. The whole system works so nicely when we have a sense of trust,” Hayman said.
But when the trust is lost, it eats away at the institutions and becomes very dangerous, Hayman said.
“I hope by us recognizing the significance of the gathering of the Constitutional Convention, that it’s just a step, maybe it’s a small step, but some kind of a step to try to rebuild a sense of trust,” he said.
During public comment, Roy Hunt, of Ulysses, asked why the commissioners “acknowledge” when employees are hired or fired by the sheriff/warden rather than “approve.” Grupp said it is because the sheriff has hiring and firing power, like other elected officials, so the board only acknowledges it. Hunt said a rule in the state code allows elected row officers to hire and fire for their respective position, but in the county handbook, it says the warden isn’t part of that.
Heimel told the Potter Leader-Enterprise the county’s solicitor is looking into the matter and a statement will be read at the next meeting.
Hunt also shared concerns about the safety of the jail.
Grupp said the board has been researching different jail structures and will likely be making a decision in the near future. The board has been looking into a “prison board,” which would separate the sheriff and warden into different positions. Commissioners in the past have stated this decision isn’t a reflection of the current jail management.