The Potter County commissioners covered a broad range of topics during the March 9 meeting, most as discussion items.

The board did take action to adopt a resolution to reauthorize the solid waste authority for another 50 years. The agenda item was a last-minute inclusion. It was brought to the attention of the board just minutes after the agenda was posted. The previous 50 year agreement was set to expire, and adopting a new one is necessary to complete paperwork and other requirements before it does.

