The Potter County commissioners covered a broad range of topics during the March 9 meeting, most as discussion items.
The board did take action to adopt a resolution to reauthorize the solid waste authority for another 50 years. The agenda item was a last-minute inclusion. It was brought to the attention of the board just minutes after the agenda was posted. The previous 50 year agreement was set to expire, and adopting a new one is necessary to complete paperwork and other requirements before it does.
Mark Buffington questioned the minutes, contending they are “purposely vague” to keep the public in the dark. He also lobbied for public comment on each agenda item before a vote.
The minutes, said commissioners, are not a transcript or debate and are to record actions taken. The present public comment is “pretty liberal,” according to Commissioner Barry Hayman. There are two opportunities — at the beginning of the meeting to speak on any agenda item and at the end to speak on any topic.
“You get a shot at the beginning and you get a shot at the end and now you want a shot at every bullet point?” Hayman asked.
“Of course. why wouldn’t I?” replied Buffington.
Commissioner Paul Heimel Heimel said the jail board, launched in August 2021, said the group is still finding its way but making progress.
The county jail is one of the single largest expenses, projected to be nearly $2 million this year. It falls under the jurisdiction of the commissioners, and the county is responsible for money, facilities and, in some cases, personnel. Any mistakes which could lead to lawsuits could come at a steep price for the county.
“We have to get it right and we should want to get it right,” Heimel said.
Since the board was formed, the jail had new video surveillance installed to improve coverage, drug and alcohol treatment returned, mental health treatment improved and risk management studies conducted.
The board is also looking at reintegration to reduce the recidivism rate of inmates. The current population is about 25, possibly because of the work done with reintegration, Heimel said.
“There is no doubt in my mind the improvements will continue,” he said.
Heimel also addressed comments made by emergency responders at the Feb. 23 meeting, when 16-18 attended the meeting to talk about the 911 radio system.
Several responders, the commissioners, 911 coordinator Doug Morley and several consultants met days later to discuss concerns and possible solutions.
The fixes, Heimel said, are coming, but won’t be quick. An emergency responder who attended the meeting, agreed, noting that they don’t want the county to spend money on equipment for an analog system that will soon be defunct.