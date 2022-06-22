A Potter County commissioner expressed concern that a state proposal would cut counties out of the mental health funding stream.
At the June 16 meeting, Commissioner Paul Heimel said a proposal at the state level could potentially result in residents not receiving mental health services.
There is a crisis, Heimel said, due to the lack of mental health treatment at the federal, state and county level.
Recently, Pennsylvania legislators began action to increase services and at the same time steer funding to schools, hospitals and mental health providers.
The proposal, said Heimel, cuts out an important provider of services: counties.
State law requires that all counties provide mental health services. But cutting the counties out of the funding streams could result in residents not receiving the mental health service they need.
He asked the public to contact their legislator and ask that funding not get shifted to go directly to hospitals and schools.
“It’s not a good long-term strategy to deal with people who need services,” Heimel said.
Smoke detectors
Commissioner Nancy Grupp announced that the Red Cross is working with volunteer emergency departments to hold the first smoke detector installation on July 23 in Genesee. Signs will be placed and the event promoted so that residents who want smoke detectors can schedule a visit.
The teams will begin house-to-house visits at noon, Grupp said.
On another topic, Grupp noted that the residents in the eight counties that make up the Northcentral Regional Planning and Development Commission are invited to provide comment to the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy plan.
The plan will be available for review at the main office at 49 Ridgmont Drive, Ridgway, as well as the Potter County Planning Department & Commissioners Office through July 10. You can also read it and give input online at https://northcentralpaceds.com.
In other business, the board:
- Approved the sale of a repository property at 11 River Lane, Coudersport, for $506.
- Appointed Amanda Morey and Karen Johnson to the Potter County Human Services Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs Advisory Board for a term from June 1, 2022 through June 1, 2025.