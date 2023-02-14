COUDERSPORT — Potter County Commissioner Barry Hayman addressed a comment that there’s “too much government in our lives,” which was raised at the Jan. 26 meeting.
He talked about the Constitution and the Second and Tenth Amendments. Any power not specifically given to the federal government, he said, falls to the state.
Pennsylvania has 67 counties and 2,560 municipalities. For most people, the most direct line of government is at the township or borough level.
“Often, people come to the county for things we don’t have authority to do or funds to do,” Hayman said..
One thing the county is responsible for is the budget, which is $11,589,532 for the county plus another $7 million for the Human Services Department, or $18.6 million total.
The county is able to generate about $8 million in local revenue, ie taxes, in 2022. Federal and state funding provided the remaining $10.6 million in revenue.
“Better than half of our budget be decimated if we drew line around Potter County and said no more federal or state funds,” Hayman said. “We need the help of the federal and state government. To characterize anything other than that, we would have to cut more than half of the services we provide now.”
Finally, Commissioner Paul Heimel provided an update on efforts to increase the payment in lieu of taxes for state game and forest lands in counties, like Potter, where a large amount of land is state owned.
State Rep. Martin Causer, who is the Republican chair of the House Environmental and Energy Committee, supports efforts to increase that payment as well as share some of the payments from lumber and mineral sales on state lands.
Potter County has roughly 250,000 acres — or about 45% of its total area — which is state owned and untaxed.
“Obviously, private property owners are making up the rest of (the county revenue),” Heimel said.