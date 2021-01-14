The board of directors of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers has approved the 2020 Potter County Fund grants. The Potter County Impact Fund awarded a total of $2,000.
The awards this year were given to area food pantries in light of the economic struggle due to the pandemic and the Northern Potter County School District outdoor agriculture program.
Northern Potter County School District outdoor education program assists in the outdoor classroom that has been turned into a lab to purchase materials that include wildlife identification and soil horizon boxes. It was awarded a $1,000 grant.
The Methodist Church Food Pantry in Shinglehouse was awarded a $200 grant.
The Zion Christian Assembly Food Pantry in Ulysses was awarded a $200 grant.
The Christian & Missionary Alliance Church Food Pantry in Coudersport was awarded a $200.
The Methodist Church Food Pantry in Austin was awarded a $200 grant.
“The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers and its Potter County Advisory Board is committed to making an immediate impact. The Potter County Fund is an unrestricted endowment fund whose assets grow through gifts from the people of Potter County and investments,” said Suzanne Lee, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers.