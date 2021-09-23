The Sept. 16 story about the Potter County Commissioners meeting contained incorrect information. Commissioner Barry Hayman researched the cost of housing female inmates at the jail, and he quoted adding four female corrections officers as costing about $329,779 annually.
Trending
Articles
- Police ID body found in Ulysses Twp. in April
- Galeton District Court Report
- Coudersport District Court Report
- Army Corps. approves Galeton lake dredging permit
- STATE POLICE AT COUDERSPORT
- Galeton volleyball tops Austin In sweep
- Fall festivals planned in Potter
- STATE POLICE AT LEWIS RUN
- PennDOT announces road work in Potter County this week
- Galeton District Court Report
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Today's Weather
Right Now
67°
Mostly Cloudy
- Humidity: 64%
- Cloud Coverage:38%
- Wind: 12 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:57:49 AM
- Sunset: 07:04:06 PM
Today
Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High near 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.