An article that appeared in the Jan. 14 Potter Leader-Enterprise titled "County passes $11 million budget" contained inaccurate information. The article stated the 2021 county budget was increased by $2.4 million, but it should have stated the budget was increased by 2.4%.
Trending
Articles
- Genesee secretary fired for allegedly misusing township funds
- Bus load of PoCo supporters attended Trump's rally in D.C. Wednesday
- Coudersport football players take home All-NTL honors, Ayers named All-State
- Galeton boys welcome new head coach Dustin Smith
- Potter passes LERTA ordinance
- STATE POLICE AT COUDERSPORT
- Keck becomes 12th player to score 1,000 points for Coudersport in win
- 2020 Year in Review: Murder shook Potter County
- Crash kills New York State man
- Solar farm plans discussed in county planning commission meeting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Today's Weather
Right Now
38°
Rain
- Humidity: 97%
- Cloud Coverage:95%
- Wind: 10 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:33:31 AM
- Sunset: 05:03:50 PM
Today
Rain...mixing with snow overnight. Low 32F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
Tonight
Rain...mixing with snow overnight. Low 32F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
Tomorrow
Overcast. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.