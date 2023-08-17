The auditorium was uncharacteristically packed during the Coudersport Area School District board meeting on Monday, Aug. 14. The community came out en masse to comment on the proposed contract for Superintendent Drew Kyle.
Kyle has was hired as the school district superintendent in 2020 with a five-year contract. That contract would be subject to review in 2024, at which time the school board would decide whether to renew it or not and Kyle’s salary. However, Monday’s agenda included a recommendation “to approve a five-year contract for Andrew Kyle to continue through June 30, 2029 at a salary of $135,000 for the 2024-2025 school year.”
“I don’t understand the rush to renew the contract for Mr. Kyle a year early. Is he being recruited to a new school district? I also think that the salary proposal is outrageous. We are a small school district; we need to consider fiscal responsibility,” said Pat Northeimer. “In my opinion, we need to slow down and renew Mr. Kyle’s contract and salary package in a year when they’re due. Rushing into a contract renewal with outrageously high salary increases is totally inappropriate.”
The contract was not available for public review and no additional details were provided, which many visitors cited as a concern.
“The agenda is supposed to be accompanied with a list of pertinent material, and all it says is that Mr. Kyle will have an extension of five years with $135,000 the first year. Now, we all know because it has been shared with us that that goes up significantly over that five years, and the way that kinda sounds on the agenda is $135,000 for that five years,” said one resident.
According to teacher and union president Sarah Batson, the community questions arose in May when the board wanted to cut the full-time physics teacher to part-time and make French an online course.
“People started to hear things about the contract renewal about a month ago thanks to board member Jenna Gurney, who has been really outspoken and great about sharing information because of the transparency issues with the board. That’s why we had such a big turn out,” Batson said.
According to Batson, many believe the rush was due to the new board members who are likely to come into office in December, who are reportedly less friendly with the superintendent. All three candidates attended Monday’s meeting.
“Not all of the teachers feel the same way about the superintendent,” Batson explained. “However, as I said at the meeting, many teachers are afraid of retribution if they speak out. These issues could have been investigated before rushing a new contract though.”
Board president Russell Streich said, “I support the contract because I would like to see the things that I’ve seen done under Drew’s leadership continue. It takes time to build a curriculum.”
When contacted after the meeting, Kyle said very little is changing from his old contract. His salary is going from $116,610 to $135,000 in the first year, a 15.8% increase. He will receive an additional $5,000 in the second year, and $5,000 again in the third year. For years four and five, he will receive 3% increase each year.
“I do not currently have any other offers and there has been no pressure by me to accept the offer,” Kyle said in response to public speculation.
In regard to the decision to renew the contract a year early, Kyle said that superintendents are required to receive 90 days minimum notice before contract actions.