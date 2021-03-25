COUDERSPORT — The borough council here approved requests from several events during its meeting on Wednesday, March 17, setting the stage for a more lively spring and summer than what Coudersport saw last year.
The council approved the God’s Country Marathon’s request for assistance from the fire police and police department for traffic control, as well as bagging the parking meters from Allegany Ave to the finish line and garbage cans in the courthouse square, during the marathon on Saturday, June 5.
Councilmember Todd Husson suggested the borough send a letter to the marathon organizers requesting they publicly announce and show distribution of the funds raised, as he wasn’t positive that all of the money raised in the past has been accounted for. He said funds have “just kind of disappeared” from the Parent Teacher Association and fire department in the past and thought it would benefit everyone if there was a process to make sure the money is accounted for when community events like these are held.
“I think it’s only fitting that if we’re going to do it as a community event that the dollars and cents from any community event be shown to people,” Husson said.
A “Fun Fest” is in the works for around Coudersport on Saturday, May 1, with a “Tights and Brights 5K” planned for the night before, 7 p.m. Friday, April 30. The council approved the request for the use of fire police on April 30, as the 5K course will have runners crossing South Main Street twice. The proceeds of the run will go to the food pantry and the Drug and Suicide Prevention Squad.
A dedication for the Coudersport Moon Tree, located at CARP, is also set for May 1, time TBA. The council approved use of the pavilion for free for the event.
The “Duck Race,” hosted by the Black Forest Conservation and Black Forest Falcon Trap Team, is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at CARP. The rubber ducks will be dropped in the channel at CARP and three sweepers will follow the ducks in case any need to be put back in the water. All ducks will be netted at the end of the channel and retrieved from the water. Winners will be announced at CARP. The council approved the use of a pavilion for free for the event.
After last month’s council discussion on potentially turning the angled parking into parallel parking on West Second Street, the utilities, streets, bridges and trees committee (George Hults, Gary Walkaski and Jesse Minor, though Hults didn’t attend the meeting) and West First Street. They recommended placing “car parking only” signs on the angled parking spots, which the council approved. They will also remove a “loading dock” sign that was placed by what is now the Eliot Ness Museum, as the space is no longer used for loading. That will add a parallel parking spot.
The borough received two quotes for its liability insurance: $36,381 from Matson Insurance and $40,812 from St. Marys Insurance Agency. Borough Manager Bev Morris said there were some increases, mostly due to the water and sewer. Council Vice President George Hults motioned to accept the quote from Matson Insurance, which the borough has been with for the past few years. Councilmember Todd Husson seconded, all voted in favor.
The borough will begin advertising for a water trainee and a sewer trainee, as well as part-time summer help and lifeguards.
The next borough council meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, with a work session at 6 p.m., at the borough maintenance building on Damascus Street.