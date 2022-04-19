The Coudersport Borough council once again confronted the ongoing problem of dilapidated and unsafe homes within the town limits.
A resident spoke about the problem during public comment portion of the April 15 meeting, specifically about a residence on East 7th Street.
“There are ordinances in this town and there’s no one enforcing them,” she said. “Places are going downhill, there are places being run as scrapyards. We need an ordinance enforcement officer.
“The yard is full of vehicles, and some of those have to be uninspected,” the resident said. “A camper has been there for two years – these people go up to the (Native American) reservations in New York and get gas and there are storage sheds filled with gas cans.”
This resident noted that the issue has been ongoing for five years.
There are also issues on Park Avenue and Ross Street, among other locations.
Council member Martin Fry noted that the hiring of a fourth police officer made it possible to allow citations to be issued regarding housing issues.
Chief Curt McClain said that the occupants were cited, and suggested that the owner could be cited as well.
The owner has been discovered to be an absentee landlord who moved to Denver, Colo. She has since been deported from the U.S. and a person with power of attorney over the Coudersport property is living in Pittsburgh. Both individuals have been contacted and have not responded.
Borough solicitor Daniel Glassmire outlined several possible legal options, but noted that they are all cumbersome and expensive.
“There’s a lot you can do if that’s where you want the borough to go,” said Glassmire. “But it takes lots of money, and the payoff is iffy and slow.”
Council member Todd Hussen suggested a proactive approach.
“Cite ‘em! Every day it’s a different offense. Charge $25 a day – it adds up,” Hussen said.
Council was asked how many citations have been issued to this property this year. Hussen presented documentation showing that one citation has been issued.
Chief McClain was in contact with Office William Wenzel and reported that Wenzel will issue citations daily to this property. McClain also noted that the resident in question is already in the court system but that the process is slow.
Glassmire reiterated his offer of assistance to the borough and said that his recommendation is to let the police department handle the matter for the time being.
Hathaway and others expressed concern that even when the property is cleaned up by residents, it is still not up to acceptable residential standards.
“It goes from looking from a pigpen to a barnyard,” said Hathaway. Hathaway said that he had “no problem at all” going with a strong case after several properties in this area have been affected.
Glassmire also suggested that should court action be necessary it would make a stronger case to bring in several neighboring residents who have been affected.
In other business, Wayne Wenzel from the Coudersport Arboretum brought both a problem and a solution regarding the footpath from the McDonalds to the Arboretum.
The pathway is overused and in disrepair, he said.
Wenzel proposed a paved walkway large enough for vehicles that he will personally pay for at no cost to the borough. This will save the surrounding grass and will widen the needed space. Council made motion and then approved this action.