Residents of the Borough of Coudersport are reminded that Chapter 292 Property Maintenance states that the owner of the property shall remove, trim or cut to a height of four inches or less all grass, weeds or other vegetation at a minimum of one time before May 31 or each year and at least one time between July 16 and Aug. 31 of each year and at least one time between Sept. 1 and the end of the growing season. At no time during the mowing season can the grass grow in excess of eight inches on the property. We ask that the residents maintain their lawns to help keep Coudersport a beautiful community.

