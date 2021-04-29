COUDERSPORT -- Borough council here approved three requests that were brought up during the public comment portion of its Wednesday, April 21 meeting.
Xander Brown, a sophomore at Coudersport Area High School and Eagle Scout candidate, spoke to the council about fundraising for and building picnic tables at CARP park. The parks and recreation committee has indicated the need for new tables, but isn’t able to fund the project. Brown offered to do the fundraising and then construct the tables with the help of Mr. Boyd and other boy scouts. Boyd constructed a picnic table that is currently under the pavilion at CARP.
Brown said it depends on how much he is able to raise, but said they could likely build at least five picnic tables for $100-200 each. A small marker is on the side on the picnic tables that shows who sponsored the table.
Councilman Todd Husson made a motion to allow Brown to solicit funds to build the picnic tables and Council Vice President seconded it; all voted in favor. Councilman Gary Walaski was absent.
The council also gave unanimous approval to the Coudersport Arboretum Committee to put a stage in the arboretum. The Lions Club is in the process of removing the stage in the arboretum; the arboretum committee will put a stage area in between two trees on the lot, in front of the railcar.
“We're going to use that, not only as a stage, but also as a focal point and the center feature for the whole arboretum so there'll be information placards on there for people when they walk around if there's not something going on, they'll always have information about what's going to be happening and when it will happen,” Paul Herzig, arboretum committee member, said.
Construction is expected to begin by June 1.
Councilmember Marty Fry made the motion to allow it, Husson seconded. All voted in favor.
With the cancellation of the Eliot Ness Fest, a “Jamboree of music, food and fun” will be held at the arboretum on Saturday, July 17. Bands are lined up to play from noon until about 8 p.m. in the arboretum, which will serve as the kick off to the summer Wednesday night's "music in the park." Skits will be put on by the Eliot Ness Fest committee to keep the theme and food vendors will be set up.
The council decided not to change the “loading” spot on Second Street W, near the Eliot Ness Museum, into a metered parking space after hearing Patrick Larsen speak on Jack Halloran’s behalf, who was opposed to it. Historically it's been utilized as an exit from the building. The Eliot Ness Museum is currently in the building and sent similar concerns to the council regarding the space.
Also during the meeting, the council:
- Learned the Potter County Conservation District will plant a pollinator garden at CARP,
- Approved advertising for bids for a concrete installer to do sidewalk repairs as part of the borough’s sidewalk program,
- Approved sweeper repairs at approximately $12,000, as well as purchasing a pool heater from 3D, at $16,650,
- Kept the same pool rates as previous years; the borough hopes to open the pool by Memorial Day,
- Learned the zoning/hearing board granted variances for two properties within the borough; one was a carport that was within six feet of the property line instead of 10 and the other was a swimming pool that was encroaching on the front setback, and
- Held an executive session for personnel matters.
The next Coudersport Borough Council meeting is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.