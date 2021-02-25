COUDERSPORT — During Wednesday’s meeting, the Coudersport Borough Council heard a report from a recent recreation committee and took action on a few items.
The basketball court at CARP needs to be resealed. The committee received an estimate from Taylor & Armstrong for $3,780, Jesse Minor, council and recreation committee member, said.
Councilmember Todd Husson made a motion to have Taylor & Armstrong Contracting seal the basketball court for no more than $3,780. Councilmember Marty Fry seconded, all voted in favor.
The borough crew will also look at the basketball posts, as they’re sinking into the soil. That will be done prior to the sealing and will be an additional cost.
The committee is concerned about some of the windows in the pavilions and picnic tables in CARP. A lot of windows will need to be replaced, as they are very old and have been drawn and sketched on over the years. They will need to be replaced soon, which will likely be an expensive project.
It is likely that between six and eight picnic tables will need to be replaced, too. Borough Manager Bev Morris said she didn’t think the recreation fund would be able to afford any additional projects this year.
“We talked about potentially getting sponsors from local businesses. Giving local businesses the opportunity to sponsor these tables and possibly put a plaque or something on there to … promote their business,” Minor said.
Fencing around the basketball courts is also in need of being replaced; Minor suggested finding sponsors for that, as well.
Fry suggested the borough find out how much it will cost to replace the picnic tables and see if there are any businesses that would be interested in sponsoring one. Husson suggested they advertise the same sponsorship for the fence around the basketball court. Minor agreed.
“Just to try to find better venues than taxation on recreation to come up with the things that need to be taken care of,” Husson said.
Changes are coming to the concession stand at the Coudersport pool.
“It was not done well last year, so some changes need to be made,” Minor said.
Reaching out to local food trucks, different vendors and the concession stand that does the Sizerville pool, or offering boxed meals from local businesses were all options discussed, Minor said.
In 2019, when the borough advertised it was seeking a pool concession, it only received one response.
The council tabled the discussion and any action until the next meeting; calls will be made to other concessions and vendors in the area to see if there is any interest.
The pool heater was also brought up. A “guesstimate” from a company was about $15,000, plus labor. The borough will reach out to more companies for estimates.