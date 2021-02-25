COUDERSPORT — The borough council here discussed placing signs at angled parking spaces along West Second Street, in front of the Potter Leader-Enterprise and Potter County HomeMakers offices, that say “car parking only,” during its Wednesday, Feb. 17 meeting.
A large, white van has been parking in the angled spaces for months, making it difficult for other vehicles to see and navigate around it on the street. It is also an ongoing issue when plowing the streets. Even when large pick-up trucks park in those spaces, it is hard to see around it, councilmembers said.
Beyond that, it can be difficult for the road crew to clean up snow around those spaces.
“That white van, and there’s quite a few other ones that we have had to hunt around and find the owner and they will eventually get it moved so we can get the street cleaned up, but it’s always an ongoing issue of getting vehicles moved,” Bev Morris, borough manager, said. She noted the owner of the white van is good about moving it when asked.
Borough Solicitor Dan Glassmire said parking issues generally should be validated by ordinance, but sometimes signs can be very effective and ordinances can be taken care of the next time the borough adopts other parking/vehicle ordinances.
Coudersport Borough Police Chief Curt McClain suggested those angled parking spaces be turned into parallel parking. Councilmembers Marty Fry and Council President Wayne Hathaway agreed and suggested the borough look into it more when the weather gets better.
“Maybe they can find an extra sign, just put a (cars only) sign up there initially until the weather allows it to be measured, painted and marked as a parallel parking spot,” Fry said.
Changing these spots to parallel parking would eliminate half of the available parking spaces in that section of West Second Street, potentially bringing the spots from five to three, with at least one spot a handicapped parking spot.
Fry made a motion to install a “car parking only” sign in those angled spaces along West Second Street, councilmember Gary Walaski seconded. All voted in favor.
The possibility of changing those spaces to parallel parking was referred to the streets committee.
Those angled parking spots currently do not have parking meters. When asked, the council said it would likely stay that way if those spots are changed to parallel parking