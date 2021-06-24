COUDERSPORT — A request for conditional approval of the plans to build a Tractor Supply store were turned down by council here at the June 16 meeting.
Councilman Jesse Minor made the motion to award conditional approval, with a second from council Vice President George Hults. The motion failed, 2-4 with Minor and Hults in favor and Wayne Hathaway, Martin Fry, Gary Walaski and Todd Husson opposed.
Before the vote, borough Solicitor Dan Glassmire recommended the board postpone giving its approval.
Although both the county and borough planning commission have reviewed the early design, the engineer still needs to review the plans that define how Tractor Supply will deal with the stormwater run-off, said Glassmire.
The borough planning commission approved the project an hour before the council meeting, contingent upon the builder receiving all permits.
Glassmire said it is his opinion that the borough’s final approval should come after plans are finished and permits awarded.
“When you take it out of order, problems can occur,” Glassmire said.
Adam Sellner, project director for Primax which is developing Tractor Supply, said the 20,000-square-foot building will employ 15-20 people. Two to three employees will be full-time and the remainder part-time.
Construction will begin this year if he receives the permits by early fall. Failing that, work will begin in the spring of 2022.
Council members said they support the project, but believe it is too early to award approval and urged Sellner to return when permits are secured.
Sellner indicated he is willing to do that.
“I’m not trying to railroad this through,” he said. “We’ll follow the steps. If you want to pause and wait until we get the reports in, we can do that, too.”