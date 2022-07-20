COUDERSPORT — The borough council here is asking for $20,000 from the Coudersport Area School District toward use of the athletic fields in the Coudersport Area Recreational Park.
Council held a lengthy discussion on the school district’s historical use of the park, which it has been trying to negotiate since earlier this year.
The CASD pays $7,500 annually to use the park, which council said covers only the cost of labor, not fuel or other maintenance needs.
“I would love for a letter to go out saying if we don’t have the information by Sept. 1, they’re not allowed to take the field without a contract,” said a council member.
Council members indicated that there has been discussion about the condition of the fields, but noted the borough’s ability to improve the fields is limited by the cost of improvements.
Historically, the school district once paid $25,000, said Mayor Andy Dubots and council president Wayne Hathaway. It dropped to $20,000, then $15,000 and finally to $7,500 where it has remained for years.
“I can’t think of many things where the price has gone down like that,” Hathaway said. “I’m not out to rape the school board financially, but hey, lets make it fair and square for all sides.”
The burden of maintaining the park falls on borough taxpayers, whereas the school district has the ability to levy taxes on all municipalities within the district: Coudersport Borough and Eulalia, Hebron, Sweden, Summit, Homer, and a portion of Allegany townships.
Should the borough charge the district, it should also include other organizations that use the facilities, such as Little League.
The majority of council supported asking for a larger stipend from the school district with the borough continuing to maintain the property to its requirements.
Tractor Supply
The borough council also approved three actions that will bring the Tractor Supply store closer to development.
The council approved a subdivision development plan as presented for the project, which is to be located at the intersection of Vine, Beech and South West streets. Tractor Supply still needs to secure all permits and appropriate processes, said officials.
In addition, the board approved amending the Cherry Street exception and reservation. What the action does is essentially hold the 66-foot right of way for the borough, said solicitor Dan Glassmire. The agreement allows the borough to access existing utilities in a 44-foot area for repair and maintenance, and preserves a 22-foot corridor for new underground services.