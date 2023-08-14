Coudersport, PA (16915)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.