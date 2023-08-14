COGAN HOUSE TWP. - Gale M. Thomason, 65 and her husband John E. Thomason, 63, both of Coudersport, were seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 15, Cogan House Township, Aug. 11, according to state police at Montoursville.
Thomason was driving north in a 2019 Nissan Frontier, towing a trailer in the left lane and attempting to move to the right lane when the trailer became disconnected.
Thomason lost control of the truck which entered into a skid. The truck partially entered the left lane and then returned to the right lane, causing the trailer to overturn. The trailer skidded into the right lane and left the roadway on its east side.
The vehicle then overturned after leaving the roadway, coming to rest on its wheels, off the east side of the road.
Both Thomasons were transported via ambulance to UPMC Williamsport. Both were wearing seat belts.