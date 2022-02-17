The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Tonya Gail McCue, 60, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with four counts of bad checks. Between September 2021 and January 2022, McCue allegedly wrote four checks for rent with insufficient funds, totaling $1,685. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8.
Gage Bradley Soule, 21, of Genesee, was charged by the Potter County District Attorney’s Office with escape and flight to avoid apprehension. On May 27, 2021, Soule allegedly absconded from court-ordered treatment at Maple Manor, Bradford Township, McKean County, part of a sentence for separate charges. Soule turned himself in to the Potter County Sheriff’s Department on June 2, 2021. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.
Michelle Kathleen Laird, 28, of Secane, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On Dec. 10, 2021, during a traffic stop on Route 6, Sweden Township, Laird was allegedly in possession of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.
Gereon S. Sholl, 45, of Mount Aetna, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with turning movements and required signals, obscured visibility to plate, careless driving, DUI/unsafe driving and DUI/BAC .16%. On Nov. 27, 2021, police observed Sholl fail to use a turn signal on Dingman Run Road, Coudersport. Sholl’s license plate was reportedly covered with snow and he allegedly displayed signs of intoxication. A blood draw resulted in .171% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.
Lynette Nicole Harvey, 28, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, stop signs/yield signs and careless driving. On Jan. 6, police observed Harvey run a stop sign on North Main Street, Coudersport. Harvey allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw tested positive for amphetamine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31.
Beth Ann Lois Smith, 25, of Coudersport, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with simple assault of a child under 12 years old. On Dec. 30, 2021, police received a report that Smith allegedly grabbed a 16-month-old child by the face, leaving a finger mark. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31.